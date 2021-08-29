Cancel
Music

STAYC reveals 1st Mini Album 'Stereotype' acapella Highlight Medley

By bartkun
 5 days ago

STAYC will make their comeback on 6th August at 6 PM KST. I will be there song is already my favourite 💕. Album gonna be hit for sure . CEO wrote all the lyrics of album.

