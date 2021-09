In this post, we’ll look at a set of tweets and try to determine its major theme(s). But first, a little bit of context. As written by yamini5 on Analytics Vidhya, “Topic modelling[sic] refers to the task of identifying topics that best describes a set of documents.” Simply put, topic modeling refers to the process of ingesting a bunch of unstructured and unlabeled text data and then classifying them into the different topics that they represent. For example, we might have a collection of Emily Dickinson’s poems. When we try to classify them, we’re probably going to end up with the topics of life, death, and love. Topic modeling refers to how the computer can do all this using some fancy math (that we’re not going to talk about, LOL).