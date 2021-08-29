A.C.E unveils 'Changer: Dear Eris' teaser images for members Byeongkwan and Chan

Jungkook's self-composed and self-produced solo song 'Still With You,' which he has dedicated to his fans, is loved by everyone, and fans keep giving its proof. Jungkook is the First Artist to get a Floating Garden-inspired stage mock-up event for his solo song "Still With You" by his Chinese fanbase Jungkook China. The structure of the stage is 7 meters (23 feet) high, located at I'Park Mall near the HYBE building, Seoul, South Korea.