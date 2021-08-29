Cancel
Entertainment

A.C.E unveils 'Changer: Dear Eris' teaser images for members Byeongkwan and Chan

By Dani-Dee
allkpop.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA.C.E is continuing the countdown to their upcoming 2nd repackage 'Changer: Dear Eris'!. Just a few hours after releasing individual teaser images for the members Jun, Donghun, and Wow, 8D Creative took to the group's official social media to unveil images for Byeongkwan and Chan as well. The new images continue the flower field concept, with both members impressing with their natural and boyishly handsome visuals.

