Luke Combs Covers John Mellencamp’s 'Jack & Diane' In Texas

Luke Combs’ “Cold As You” video is out now, and it ties together storylines from Combs’ past music videos with special easter eggs incorporated throughout. Luke said of the new work, “The team at TA Films did an incredible job on this one. My team and I are always keeping the fans in mind with everything we do, and the fact that we were able to implement so many ‘easter eggs,’ including characters from my past music videos, was really cool. I hope y’all enjoy it as much as we do.”