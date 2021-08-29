Kanye West Drops New Donda Album – Listen

The week music heads have been waiting for his finally arrived. Today, there's new music from Drake, Soulja Boy, Big30 and much more. After months of teasing, Drake's Certified Lover Boy album has finally arrived. Drizzy first shared the final long-awaited release date this past Monday (Aug. 30), informing fans that new heat would be arriving at the end of the week. He captioned an Instagram post, which featured the album's artwork—12 pregnant women emojis of different nationalities—with: "CERTIFIED LOVER BOY SEPTEMBER 3." Back in July, the 6 God revealed that the album was completed and also mixed. However, no information on the project's release was offered at that point. Last October, he announced that CLB would be coming out in January of this year, but later delayed the release due to surgery and rehabilitation, presumably in connection to a knee injury he shared online months before the album was put on hold. But alas, CLB is here.