Kanye West Drops New Donda Album – Listen

By Trent Fitzgerald
 5 days ago
Kanye West has finally let loose LP10. On Friday (Aug. 27), the Chicago rapper released his latest album, Donda. The offering is ’Ye's 10th solo studio LP, and arrives after his 2019 gospel album, Jesus Is King. The project is named after Kanye's late mother, Dr. Donda West, and contains...

HOT 107.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

