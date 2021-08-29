Cancel
Mississippi State

VIDEO: Watch as storm surge begins to affect Mississippi Gulf Coast

By Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 5 days ago
Storm surge pushed from the Gulf of Mexico by Hurricane Ida has begun to engulf portions of the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

In a video provided by Waveland resident Todd Cooper the storm surge has already pushed over U.S. 90, completely covering the highway and now encroaching on beachfront property.

The video shows the Gulf waters churning as Ida, now a Category 4 hurricane packing 150 mph sustained winds is nearing the Louisiana coastline.

