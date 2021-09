Four-star Georgia running back commit Branson Robinson showed why he is one of the nation’s best ball carriers in the class of 2022.

The 5-foot-10, 220-pound back out Madison, Mississippi, rushed for 140 yards and 2 touchdowns on 17 carries in a Germantown win over Vicksburg.

Robinson is the nation’s No. 41 player and No. 3 running back according to 247Sports.

He committed to Georgia on July 22, 2021.