Georgia football among final schools for 5-star DL Shemar Stewart

Five-star 2022 defensive lineman Shemar Stewart has included Georgia football among his top-five schools.

Stewart, out of Monsignor Pace High School in Opa Locka, Fla., is rated as the No. 3 defensive lineman in the country, the No. 1 player in the state of Florida and the No. 8 overall recruit in the 2022 recruiting class, per 247Sports Composite.

At 6-foot-5, 260 pounds, Stewart already has the size to compete at the next level. He’s athletic too, starring in both football and basketball for Monsignor high.

A shoulder injury held Stewart out for most of the 2020 season but he racked up 48 tackles and a whopping 15 sacks as a sophomore in 2019.

Check out some of Stewart’s 2019 highlights here:

Georgia currently holds the No. 5 ranked class for 2022.

While Miami is currently predicted to sign the Florida native, coach Kirby Smart has had a knack at signing away prospects from the sunshine state.

