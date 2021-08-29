Cancel
Georgia football among final schools for 5-star DL Shemar Stewart

By J.C. Shelton
 5 days ago
Five-star 2022 defensive lineman Shemar Stewart has included Georgia football among his top-five schools.

Stewart, out of Monsignor Pace High School in Opa Locka, Fla., is rated as the No. 3 defensive lineman in the country, the No. 1 player in the state of Florida and the No. 8 overall recruit in the 2022 recruiting class, per 247Sports Composite.

At 6-foot-5, 260 pounds, Stewart already has the size to compete at the next level. He’s athletic too, starring in both football and basketball for Monsignor high.

A shoulder injury held Stewart out for most of the 2020 season but he racked up 48 tackles and a whopping 15 sacks as a sophomore in 2019.

Check out some of Stewart’s 2019 highlights here:

Georgia currently holds the No. 5 ranked class for 2022.

While Miami is currently predicted to sign the Florida native, coach Kirby Smart has had a knack at signing away prospects from the sunshine state.

“UGA Football Live with J.C. Shelton” is back! This week J.C. is joined by college football analyst Josh Pate to answer questions surrounding Georgia football and break down what to look for versus Clemson! Listen here:

