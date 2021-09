Blake Shelton likes to win on The Voice, and in the first promo for the upcoming 21st season, he's clearly sweating the potential competition from the woman in the seat to his right. The country star -- who is the all-time champ with eight wins to date -- says, "I'm the returning champion of The Voice and I plan on winning" in one of two new promo clips released Tuesday (Aug. 31) ahead of the show's return on Sept. 20.