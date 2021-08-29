Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

J.K. Dobbins Suffers Knee Injury, Tests Coming Tomorrow

baltimorenews.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSecond-year running back J.K. Dobbins suffered a knee injury on the Ravens' first drive of Saturday's third preseason game in Washington and did not return. Head Coach John Harbaugh did not have an update on Dobbins' status after the game, but the team should be getting clarity soon. "He'll get...

www.baltimorenews.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gus Edwards
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLsaturdaytradition.com

J.K. Dobbins clearly isn't happy with John Harbaugh after suffering serious injury

J.K. Dobbins clearly isn’t happy with his head coach. He may not be saying anything about it directly at the moment, but the second-year running back out of Ohio State certainly isn’t being too secretive about it. Dobbins sustained a serious injury in Baltimore’s final preseason game of 2021 against...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

John Harbaugh Gives Latest On J.K. Dobbins After Today’s Injury

J.K. Dobbins was expected to be one of the breakout running backs in the NFL this year, after how strong he came on late last season for the Baltimore Ravens. Dobbins’ role increased as the year went along during his rookie season. In his last regular season game, a 38-3 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, he broke out for 160 yards and two touchdowns. He’s run for 85 yards and add 45 through the air in two playoff games.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To J.K. Dobbins Injury News

The Baltimore Ravens’ odds of winning the Super Bowl may have just taken a serious hit. Moments ago, running back J.K. Dobbins was carted off the field with a knee injury. The injury for Dobbins occurred on a screen pass on second down. It wasn’t a non-contact injury, as he took a nasty shot to the knee from Washington Football Team cornerback Jimmy Moreland.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Cleveland Browns: Playing starters scary thought after J.K. Dobbins injury

The Cleveland Browns play their 2021 preseason finale against the Atlanta Falcons tonight and with playoff expectations riding high, we’re all just hoping to see everyone get through the game healthy. Baker Mayfield and some of the starters will play, and that’s a scary proposition considering what happened Saturday night...
NFLfantasypros.com

J.K. Dobbins (knee) reportedly out for the season

NFL contributor Michael Lombardi is reporting that Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins is out for the season. (Mike Lombardi on Twitter) Dobbins was carted off the field after suffering a knee injury during Saturday's preseason game against the Washington Football team. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Dobbins suffered a season-ending knee injury. He will undergo an MRI on Sunday to confirm, but the Ravens fear Dobbins sustained an ACL tear, ending his 2021 season. This is a massive blow to the Ravens as Dobbins was set to have a vital role in the offense. Gus Edwards is expected to lead Baltimore’s rushing attack with Justice Hill and Ty’Son Williams also factoring into the mix. The Ravens could also add another running back for depth purposes. Stay tuned.
NFLbaltimorenews.net

J.K. Dobbins Suffered Torn ACL in Preseason Finale

Second-year running back J.K. Dobbins suffered a knee injury on the Ravens' first drive of Saturday's third preseason game in Washington and did not return. Head Coach John Harbaugh did not have an update on Dobbins' status after the game, saying he would get tested on Sunday during the team's day off.
NFLBaltimore Times

Exploring options for Ravens to replace J.K. Dobbins

The Baltimore Ravens suffered a major setback when starting running back J.K. Dobbins tore his ACL in the team’s final preseason game. Dobbins flashed as a rookie last season when he gained 805 yards (6 yards per carry) and scored nine touchdowns. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh opened up about...
NFLbaltimorenews.net

Report: MRI confirms torn ACL for Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins

An MRI on Sunday confirmed that Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins has a torn ACL and will miss the 2021 season, ESPN reported. The second-year back injured his left knee during Saturday night's preseason finale against the Washington Football Team. Dobbins, 22, was carted to the locker room after...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: ‘Initial Fear’ For J.K. Dobbins Injury Is Devastating

In the Baltimore Ravens final preseason game last night, starting running back J.K. Dobbins went down with what appeared to be a serious knee injury, sparking concern from around the NFL. The second-year ballcarrier needed assistance to get into the medical tent and was later carted off of the field.
NFLtheScore

Ravens' Dobbins carted to locker room with knee injury

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins was carted to the locker room Saturday after suffering a knee injury in the preseason finale. The Ravens quickly declared Dobbins out for the remainder of the game. Dobbins took a shot to the leg as Washington Football Team defenders tackled him at the...
NFLtalesbuzz.com

What J.K. Dobbins’ knee injury means for Ravens, Gus Edwards, Todd Gurley and fantasy football owners

The Ravens extended their preseason winning streak to an NFL-record 20 games on Saturday night. Baltimore beat Washington 37-3, but it suffered a key loss during the contest. Running back J.K. Dobbins went down with a knee injury early in the first half. The second-year running back went down because of the injury and had to be helped off the field. He couldn’t put much weight on his injured leg. He was later carted to the locker room and speculation swirled that he had suffered a major injury.
NFLWashington Times

Dobbins’ season in doubt after knee injury

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins is feared to have suffered a season-ending knee injury in Saturday’s preseason finale against the Washington Football Team, according to multiple reports. ESPN reported Sunday that Dobbins had an MRI that is expected to show he won’t be available for the season — a...
NFLnewsbrig.com

J.K. Dobbins injury update: Ravens running back (knee) out vs. Washington

Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins suffered the worst kind of injury Saturday against the Washington Football Team: one that occurs during the preseason. Dobbins went down with roughly nine minutes remaining in the first quarter. He stayed down on the field clutching his left knee and was eventually helped off by trainers. He was unable to put any weight on the leg.
NFLfantasypros.com

J.K. Dobbins Injury: Fantasy Football Rapid Reaction (2021)

We’re back to provide the rapid reaction to J.K. Dobbins’s season-ending injury and the fantasy football impact on the rest of the Baltimore Ravens’ roster. Practice fast mock drafts with our free Mock Draft Simulator >>. The Details of the Injury. Dobbins was carted off the field after suffering a...
NFLBradenton Herald

Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins injures left knee in preseason finale

Running back J.K. Dobbins injured his left knee early in the Baltimore Ravens preseason finale Saturday at Washington. Dobbins went down in pain after being tackled by Jimmy Moreland and Jordan Kunaszyk on a screen pass from Lamar Jackson, who was making his exhibition debut. Dobbins was attended to on the field, went to the blue injury tent and was carted off the sideline and ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Comments / 0

Community Policy