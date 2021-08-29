J.K. Dobbins Suffers Knee Injury, Tests Coming Tomorrow

NFL contributor Michael Lombardi is reporting that Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins is out for the season. (Mike Lombardi on Twitter) Dobbins was carted off the field after suffering a knee injury during Saturday's preseason game against the Washington Football team. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Dobbins suffered a season-ending knee injury. He will undergo an MRI on Sunday to confirm, but the Ravens fear Dobbins sustained an ACL tear, ending his 2021 season. This is a massive blow to the Ravens as Dobbins was set to have a vital role in the offense. Gus Edwards is expected to lead Baltimore’s rushing attack with Justice Hill and Ty’Son Williams also factoring into the mix. The Ravens could also add another running back for depth purposes. Stay tuned.