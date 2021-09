The Ravens went 3-0 in the 2021 preseason, and have 20 consecutive victories in exhibition games. “I just think it's really cool for the guys," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said about the streak. "I’ll tell you this, there’s a lot of guys watching on TV with their kids, telling their kids about that accomplishment and the fact that they were a part of that. That’s the most meaningful thing. I think there are other aspects of it, but to me, that’s the thing that means the most.”