Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

No. 7 Demon Deacons Men’s Soccer Looks to Rebound Against Bucknell

By Elijah Kim
bloggersodear.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe No. 7 Wake Forest Demon Deacons men’s soccer team (0-1) will look to rebound this Sunday against the Bucknell Bison (0-1) of the Patriot League after both teams suffered disappointing defeats in their season openers. The Deacs come in after a disappointing home loss to VCU by a score of 2-0 in a game they were expected to win, while Bucknell will be more disappointed by the way they lost rather than the fact that they lost, as they traveled to No. 4 UNC and shipped 7 goals in a blowout, shutout loss. With the Bucknell program reeling, for a variety of reasons, this is a great opportunity for the Deacs to get back on track, or a chance for Matt Brown to get a season altering win for his program.

www.bloggersodear.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Soccer Coaches#Unc#The Bucknell Bison#The Patriot League#Vcu#Unc#Wake#The William Mary Tribe#Coastal#Acc#Watch Bucknell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Virginia Commonwealth University
NewsBreak
Army
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Ohio Statechatsports.com

Ohio State Football player medically retires

Ohio State Buckeyes long snapper Roen McCullough (94) celebrates with Ohio State Buckeyes place kicker Blake Haubeil (95) after Haubeil successfully kicked an onside kick during the first quarter of a NCAA Division I college football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. [Joshua A. Bickel/Dispatch] Osu19mary Jb 06.
Ohio StateEleven Warriors

Ohio State Still Awaiting Ruling on Palaie Gaoteote's NCAA Eligibility with Just Three Days to Go Until First Game

Even though Ohio State begins its season in just three days, Palaie Gaoteote still doesn’t know whether he’ll be eligible to play for the Buckeyes this year. Ryan Day said Monday that Gaoteote is still waiting for an answer from the NCAA on his appeal for eligibility, though he still expressed optimism – as he did two weeks earlier – that Gaoteote will ultimately receive a waiver and be eligible to play for Ohio State this fall.
Soccerbubearcats.com

Men's Soccer Kicks Off Season at Colgate

- Binghamton begins its 21st season as a NCAA Division I program and its 20th under head coach Paul Marco. The Bearcats finished the truncated 2020-21 schedule 2-4, including a 2-1 mark at home. - Playing in the Patriot League, Colgate finished the 2020-21 schedule 1-4-1. The Raiders' victory was...
Florida Statenolegameday.com

5-star Jalen Brown Visiting FSU This Weekend

Florida State is expecting a large group of recruits to be in town this weekend as the Seminoles kick-off the season vs Notre Dame. One of the best players attending the game, regardless of class, is 2023 5-star Jalen Brown from Gulliver Prep. We to spoke to him to get the latest on his recruitment, as well as how the start of his junior season has gone.
SoccerGeorgetown Voice

Men’s soccer poised for return to the biggest stage

The 2020 Georgetown Hoyas men’s soccer season was different from any other, starting with the fact that it was played in the spring of 2021. Just 3 months later, the Hoyas hope to build off their 10-2-2 season, where they were mainstays at the top of the national rankings but ultimately fell in the NCAA quarterfinals to eventual national champions, Marshall. The tournament showing was an impressive one nonetheless, as they knocked off the top scoring offense in the country in High Point along with top contenders in Penn State.
Bronx, NYfordham.edu

Men’s Soccer Opens 2021 Season This Week

Bronx, N.Y. – (August 25, 2021) – This week kicks off men’s soccer season and the defending Atlantic 10 champion Fordham Rams opens the 2021 season with a BIG EAST challenge, as the squad open the year with road matches at Providence on Thursday and Georgetown on Sunday. Read the...
Omaha, NEGoCreighton.com

Men's Soccer Opens Regular Season At Home Against Tulsa

Thursday, Aug. 26 | Tulsa at Creighton | Omaha, Neb. | 7:00 p.m. (CST) Creighton opens the 2021 regular season with a home match against Tulsa. Thursday's match will feature live video and live stats. Live video for the contest will be available on FloSports, while live stats will be...
Arizona StateAZFamily

No. 25 ASU opens 2021 season against Southern Utah

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona State opens their 2021 football season Thursday night as they host Southern Utah. Entering head coach Herm Edwards' fourth season, the Sun Devils are ranked No. 25 in the AP Poll and have their sights set on making a run at the Pac-12 title. ASU finished the COVID-shortened 2020 season 2-2, but defeated rival Arizona 70-7 to retain the Territorial Cup for a fourth consecutive season.
Michigan Statechatsports.com

Virginia men’s soccer opens 2021 season with home game against Western Michigan

Virginia, Klöckner Stadium, Radford Highlanders men's soccer, Western Michigan Broncos men's basketball, George Gelnovatch, Virginia Cavaliers, Longwood Lancers, Virginia Tech, Oliver Puetz Gerbig. The 2021 season gets underway tonight (August 26) for the Virginia men’s soccer team as the Cavaliers welcome Western Michigan to Klöckner Stadium. Virginia played two exhibition...
Soccerchatsports.com

Men's Soccer Hits The Road For Sunday Afternoon Match Against Saint Louis

Paul Kruse, Diego Gutiérrez, Saint Louis Billikens men's soccer, Saint Louis Billikens men's basketball, Johnny Torres, Tulsa, John Klein. Sunday, Aug. 29 | Creighton (0-1-0) at Saint Louis (1-0-0) | St. Louis, Mo. | 3:00 p.m. (CST) LIVE VIDEO | LIVE STATS. Creighton embarks on its first trip of the...
College SportsOld Gold Black

Men’s soccer splits results in exhibition matches

Under the lights in a packed and raucous Spry Stadium free of capacity restrictions, Wake Forest faced off against Coastal Carolina in the Demon Deacons’ second and final exhibition game. Just over three months ago, the Demon Deacons played the Chanticleers in the first round of the NCAA tournament. Junior...
Berkeley, CADaily Californian

Men’s soccer back in action against UCSB and Saint Mary’s

Cal men’s soccer is set to return this season with a double feature against Saint Mary’s on Aug. 26 and UC Santa Barbara on Aug. 29. The Bears will face off against both teams without a home-field advantage and are hoping to improve upon their performances from the time before. The blue and gold last met Saint Mary’s in 2016, where they notched a 2-2 tie, in comparison to their last match against UCSB in 2019 where they lost 1-3.

Comments / 0

Community Policy