No. 7 Demon Deacons Men’s Soccer Looks to Rebound Against Bucknell

The No. 7 Wake Forest Demon Deacons men’s soccer team (0-1) will look to rebound this Sunday against the Bucknell Bison (0-1) of the Patriot League after both teams suffered disappointing defeats in their season openers. The Deacs come in after a disappointing home loss to VCU by a score of 2-0 in a game they were expected to win, while Bucknell will be more disappointed by the way they lost rather than the fact that they lost, as they traveled to No. 4 UNC and shipped 7 goals in a blowout, shutout loss. With the Bucknell program reeling, for a variety of reasons, this is a great opportunity for the Deacs to get back on track, or a chance for Matt Brown to get a season altering win for his program.