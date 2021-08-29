Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

We did it, everyone!

By PJ Kendall
cougcenter.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s here. Finally, at long last, after what feels like an eternity, Cougar Football 2021 is here. Next Saturday night (or Sunday morning for some!) the Cougs will run out of the tunnel onto Gesa Field in front of thousands of fans, and it will feel awesome. One week from now, we will be breaking down things like how the starting QB - whomever that is! - looked, whether the new defensive line rotation held its ground for an entire game, and if the new Aussie punter lived up to the standard of legends like Forrest, Basler and Draguicevich. Although, we probably all hope that we never see the punter.

www.cougcenter.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Isom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Cardinals#American Football#Cougs#Aussie#The Ohio State Buckeyes#Spokesman Review Wsu#Cougar#Espn#Pac 12
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
Country
Vietnam
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Sports
Ohio State Buckeyes
Related
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Patriots Reportedly Signing Former Cowboys Quarterback

As of now, Mac Jones is the only healthy quarterback on the New England Patriots’ 53-man roster. Since they’re lacking depth at the position, the front office is on the hunt for reinforcements. Earlier today, NFL insider Albert Breer reported that New England wants to re-sign Brian Hoyer before its...
NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

Patrick Peterson Married a Doctor & Named Their Daughter After Peyton Manning

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson was born to be a football player. He’s related to four former pros: Santana Moss, Sinorice Moss, Bryant McFadden and Walter McFadden. Peterson also grew up in South Florida, a veritable breeding ground for football stars. He’s married to a holistic doctor who understands the...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Seattle Seahawks Reportedly Cut Veteran Quarterback

The Seattle Seahawks are finalizing their QB depth chart ahead of the 2021 season. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Seahawks have released veteran backup Sean Mannion to make way for second-year quarterback Jake Luton. Mannion was selected with a third-round pick in the 2015 draft by the...
Alabama State247Sports

NIL: Alabama's Nick Saban says equality in locker room is his 'biggest concern' as players ink deals

A new era of NCAA athletics has arrived after athletes received the green light earlier in the summer to profit off their Name, Image and Likeness, and Nick Saban isn't oblivious to the challenges that could be on the horizon as teams navigate uncharted waters. In a recent, wide-ranging Q&A with ESPN, Saban was asked about the impact of NIL in the locker room after he previously hinted in July that quarterback Bryce Young had already netted nearly $1 million in endorsement, and he didn't hesitate to voice concerns about equality -- or lack thereof -- in the Crimson Tide locker room.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

ESPN Has Announced The New Co-Hosts For ‘First Take’

ESPN’s First Take is entering a new era, as Max Kellerman is no longer a part of the show. On Thursday, the network officially announced who’ll debate Stephen A. Smith in the near future. In an effort to keep the show as entertaining as possible, ESPN has decided to go...
NFLBleacher Report

Todd Gurley II and Other NFL Players Who Need to Be Signed Immediately

While NFL teams prepare for the first full week of preseason games, front offices will keep tabs on the free-agent pool. As always, clubs will weigh injuries, training camp performances and the overall talent at a position before signing a free agent. The top veterans can provide significant help without going through a full offseason program.
NFLthespun.com

Chicago Bears Reportedly Sign Former First-Round WR

Wide receiver Breshad Perriman failed to make the final 53-man roster for the Detroit Lions despite spending the entire preseason with them. But he’s going to have a team for the start of the 2021 season. According to NFL agent Drew Rosenhaus via ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Perriman is signing a...
NFLYardbarker

Former Falcons QB Available After Being Cut by Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings have waived former Atlanta Falcons backup quarterback Danny Etling, according to multiple reports. The Falcons have unexpectedly found themselves in the market for a quarterback after A.J. McCarron suffered a season ending knee injury in the first quarter against the Dolphins on Saturday night. Etling became available...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Says Tony Romo Has Officially ‘Lost His Mind’

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo gave a ringing endorsement of New York Jets rookie Zach Wilson earlier this week. But not everyone sees eye-to-eye with the well-renowned CBS analyst. For instance, FOX Sports host Colin Cowherd said that Romo has “officially lost his mind” after claiming that Wilson could...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Thaddeus Moss, Son Of Randy Moss, Reportedly Gets Released

Earlier this offseason, the Washington Football team released tight end Thaddeus Moss after one season with the team. He didn’t have to wait very long for his next NFL opportunity, though. The Cincinnati Bengals claimed the son of NFL legend Randy Moss, who was re-united with his college quarterback – Joe Burrow.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Dolphins Will Move On From Tua Tagovailoa the First Chance They Get

Jason Smith: "If (the Dolphins) wanted to make sure everybody knew Tua was their guy, they would have gone out in a bigger defense after the latest Deshaun Watson storyline came out. But they didn't. Why? Because they still want to move on. There is still a faction of the Miami Dolphins who don't believe he is their quarterback and want to go after Deshaun Watson, or another guy if he becomes available. Too many times we have seen 'the Dolphins are in on this quarterback, and this quarterback, and this quarterback...' Why? You already have a guy! Nobody else is doing that, but the Dolphins keep doing it. They will kick Tua to the curve as soon as they can. This wasn't a public endorsement, this was behind closed doors 'hey Tua is our guy, so let's move forward with that.' Players are smart, they know. You can't snowball these guys and say something in private when they know publicly there are stories of them wanting a new quarterback. At least some, if not a large portion of the Dolphins front office and ownership want a quarterback, which means, there is going to be a new quarterback."
NFLPosted by
The Spun

New Orleans Saints Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Tuesday

The New Orleans Saints are making some final moves before this afternoon’s 53-man roster deadline. And one of these moves featured the release of backup quarterback Trevor Siemian. But, this doesn’t mean his time with the Saints organization is done. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the team is...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former Nebraska Star RB Released By NFL Team

On Tuesday afternoon, NFL teams were forced to make final cuts ahead of the 53-man roster deadline. The Minnesota Vikings made some notable moves to get their roster down to their 53-man limit, including the release of defensive end Everson Griffen, running back Ameer Abdullah, long snapper Andrew DePaola, offensive guard Dakota Dozier and cornerback Tye Smith.
NFLthevikingage.com

Former Vikings first-round pick is a ‘star’ at Jaguars training camp

Former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Laquon Treadwell has apparently been looking impressive this summer for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Earlier this year, former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Laquon Treadwell was able to earn a contract from the Jacksonville Jaguars. The former Vikings first-round draft pick has struggled since entering the NFL...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Vikings Reportedly Make Decision On Backup Quarterback

The Minnesota Vikings didn’t have any questions about who’ll be their starting quarterback, as Kirk Cousins is clearly the best option on the roster. When it comes to the No. 2 spot on the depth chart, though, there isn’t as much clarity. Jake Browning and Kellen Mond competed throughout training...

Comments / 0

Community Policy