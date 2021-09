Davey Martinez was adamant. This was not the end of the road for Victor Robles with the Nationals. “I’ve said this before, and I mean this with all my heart: We want Victor to be successful up here,” an emotional manager said Tuesday night on Zoom when asked about Robles’ demotion to Triple-A. “He’s still young, he’s (24) years old, he’s got a bright future here with us. ... I mean, I know this is not the last we’re going to see of Victor.”