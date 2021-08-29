Cancel
Health

ETSU Health hosting vaccine clinics throughout September

By Contributed to the Press
Johnson City Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleETSU Health will continue to offer free COVID-19 vaccines throughout September on the campus of East Tennessee State University. In addition to the one-dose Janssen Johnson & Johnson vaccine, ETSU Health will offer first, second or third (for moderately to severely immunocompromised people) doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, which this week became the first COVID-19 vaccine to receive approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

