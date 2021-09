Oh, hello there! Happy as hell to report the Buttonista is well rested, recharged and ready to end August on a high note with the latest edition of The Capital Region’s Best Dressed coming out before the month is done. Things are a’brewin’ in the good news category (stay tuned for next week) and Two Buttons Deep is giving back to teachers starting NOW with a special Big Tip Energy to #ClearTheCart and buy supplies for local educators trying to trick out their classroom for fall. Thanks in advance for following along with another stream of consciousness recapping this fashion-forward life here in the 518.