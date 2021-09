There are a ton of 6-2 to 6-5 shooters who are looking to play high-conference college basketball. And VT is going to let you come in, run the floor, and shoot the rock. This generation of recruits came of age watching Stephen Curry, Damian Lillard, and the overall 3-point explosion in the NBA (and college). VT's system emulates a lot of that stuff, albeit with far inferior talent (compared to the NBA). But for a kid who grew up dreaming of playing in an open-floor, shooters game - VT is a nice fit.