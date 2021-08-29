Cancel
Chicago, IL

Why Chicago Is Suing Grubhub And DoorDash

By Ashley Steinberg
 5 days ago
Food delivery apps have managed to gain significant traction in the past decade. According to Business of Apps, the success has particularly been prevalent over the past five years as "the effects of more delivery riders, alongside route optimization technologies, has enabled faster and cheaper delivery." Not to mention those needing extra side hustle money, as working for these apps allows people to make their own schedules while earning extra income. The influx of activity lately has also largely been sparked by millions of people ordering food on the apps for the first time in 2020 due to the pandemic and the shuttering of eat-in opportunities at restaurants. Among the top ranking of these services, says Business of Apps, is Grubhub and DoorDash.

