Why Chicago Is Suing Grubhub And DoorDash

One day, perhaps, we will have an article in which we feature Salt Bae for positive reasons. Today, however, is not that day. Two days ago, The New York Post reported that Nusret Gökçe, also known as Salt Bae, had received yet another lawsuit. The complaint filed by five workers for his Manhattan restaurant is that he had categorized his workers as managers, meaning that they could not qualify for overtime even while working 70 hours per week. All five workers are Turkish immigrants who moved to America to work at the encouragement of Gökçe and filled out their visa applications with the impression they'd be in a more managerial position. Instead, they were roped into performing all kinds of labor, from washing dishes to cooking "special meals for the managers," and were even ordered to serve as security during "periods of social unrest in New York."