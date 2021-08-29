Cancel
Biden meets with families of U.S. troops killed in Afghanistan

By The Associated Press
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 5 days ago
DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, Del. — President Joe Biden met in solemn privacy Sunday with the families of the 13 U.S. troops killed in the suicide attack near the Kabul airport as the remains of their loved ones returned to U.S. soil from Afghanistan. Biden and first lady Jill Biden...

U.S. Politicspoliticsnc.com

Biden said out loud what a lot of Americans are thinking

Yesterday, Joe Biden nailed it. He stood before the American people and talked to them like adults about a very difficult situation. He explained what he is doing in Afghanistan and why. He took responsibility for what’s happening while admitting that the scenes we’re seeing are ugly and painful. He said out loud what a whole lot of Americans are thinking. It’s time to get out of there and damn the consequences.
MilitaryVoice of America

Widow of US Soldier Slain in Afghanistan Speaks Out

Army Specialist Christopher Horton was a sniper who was killed in ambush in eastern Afghanistan on September 9, 2011. He was 26 years old. His widow, Jane Horton, is an advocate for fallen soldiers and the families they leave behind, known as Gold Star families. She's also worked as a senior adviser to the Afghan ambassador and the U.S. secretary of defense. She took VOA Pentagon Correspondent Carla Babb inside her own visits to Afghanistan, her husband's legacy of service and sacrifice and what the drawdown means to her.
MilitaryBBC

General Mark Milley admits 'anger and pain' over Afghanistan

Joe Biden's top military adviser, General Mark Milley, said he understood the "anger and pain" felt by grieving families and veterans who served against a "ruthless enemy" in the two-decade conflict. "I've walked the patrols, been blown up, shot at, RPG-ed, and everything else," he told reporters. He'd also lost...
POTUSABC7 Chicago

FACT CHECK: Trump, others wrong on US equipment left with Taliban in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON -- The Taliban have seized both political power and significant U.S.-supplied firepower in their whirlwind takeover of Afghanistan, recovering guns, ammunition, helicopters and other modern military equipment from Afghan forces who surrendered it. But the gear the Taliban have obtained isn't worth the $80 billion or more being claimed...
MilitaryWashington Examiner

US forces will return to Afghanistan

There are no longer any U.S. military forces in Afghanistan. But mark my words: U.S. forces will one day return to this war-torn nation. Perhaps sooner than we expect. The U.S. withdrawal has already created a power vacuum that will be utilized by al Qaeda, ISIS, China, Russia, and Iran.
U.S. Politicstruthorfiction.com

‘Biden And Harris Served With Impeachment Charge’

As presented in share format, Facebook users were exposed only to the claims in the headline, which suggested that United States President Joe Biden and U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris were “served” with an “impeachment charge,” language clearly used to imply that Biden and Harris were formally or criminally “charged.”. Incidentally,...
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Sen. Ted Cruz's office 'wouldn't help' Texans stranded in Afghanistan, says Rep. Joaquin Castro

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro on Tuesday accused U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz of refusing to help Texas families stuck in Afghanistan. “I got several calls to my office from Texas families saying your office wouldn’t help them get families out of Afghanistan so they were calling a Texas congressman instead,” the San Antonio Democrat wrote in a tweet responding to Cruz.
MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

The Story Of The Mysterious White 727 That Appeared In Kabul After The Bombing Of Abbey Gate

The old 727 showing up among the military transports at Kabul International drew a lot of interest among flight trackers and open-source intel gurus. The evacuation of Kabul is like none other in history. With open-source intelligence tools abound, including daily satellite images, flight tracking, and even a live camera feed overwatching Hamid Karzai International Airport, the average person can keep tabs on this historic event and unprecedented multi-national military operation in their own homes. In the panopticon that is today's internet age, peculiarities stand out. One such surprise was seeing a gleaming-white, but quite geriatric 727-200 appear on Kabul's ragged skyline, landing at the under siege airport amongst the constant flow of C-17s, A400Ms, C-130s, a few modern airliners, and other usual suspects.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

Kamala Harris blocks press from meeting with troops after Kabul killings

Vice President Kamala Harris blocked the press from her meeting with troops after a deadly bombing in Kabul killed 13 US service members.Of the 13 service members, 10 were US Marines, two were soldiers and one was a Navy medic, NBC News reported.Ms Harris met with service members at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii on Thursday evening and met with Admiral Samuel Paparo, Commander of US Pacific Fleet. In a statement after the bombing, Ms Harris expressed condolences for those killed. “These courageous servicemembers died while saving countless lives. They are heroes,” she said. “Our country is grateful to...
Foreign Policystardem.com

Harris wants Biden to resign over Afghanistan chaos, Kabul attacks

EASTON — U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., is very critical of President Joe Biden on Afghanistan. Harris joined some conservative Republicans in calling for Biden to step down after 13 U.S. troops and at least 50 Afghans were killed in terror attacks near the Kabul airport. Harris represents the Eastern Shore and is a frequent conservative critic of Biden.
U.S. Politicsmediaite.com

Fox’s Lara Logan Claims People Who Criticize Biden and Support the Troops Risk Being Jailed By the FBI

When the hosts of Fox’s Outnumbered discussed a Florida diner refusing to serve Joe Biden supporters, the conversation centered mostly on the “rage” the owner feels over Afghanistan. But when it came to Fox Nation host Lara Logan‘s turn, the conversation took a turn itself, and a dark one, when she suggested that simply supporting the troops represents grounds for arrest and indefinite detention by the FBI.
U.S. Politicsfloridianpress.com

Families Of Fallen Service Members Angrily Slams Biden As ‘Dementia-Ridden Piece Of Crap’ Following Private Meeting

Some of the family members of the 13 fallen U.S. troops killed in Thursday’s suicide bombing terror attack in Kabul airport are expressing their anger and outrage with “dementia-ridden piece of crap” President Biden, whom they hold solely responsible for the death of their loved ones, saying the private meeting Sunday was scripted and a “total disregard” to the fallen American service members.

