Giants LB Ryan Anderson issued six-game ban

By Field Level Media
northwestgeorgianews.com
 5 days ago

New York Giants linebacker Ryan Anderson has been suspended for six games for violating the league's Performance Enhancing Substance policy, the NFL has announced. Anderson, fighting to make the team after signing a one-year, $1.127 million deal, must sit out the first six weeks of the season. The 27-year-old is...

