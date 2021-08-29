Rondo returns to Los Angeles through Salary Cap Magic

The Lakers are going to bring back Rajon Rondo, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the latest example of why the NBA's salary cap is the only good salary cap in sports. The cap for this coming season is $112.414 million, and you can tell immediately that it's fake because above the cap is the "Tax Level" of $136.606 million. A team paying the tax becomes eligible for a mid-level exception at a higher dollar figure than a team under the cap, while the biggest mid-level exception comes for teams in between the cap number and the tax number — wait, it finally makes sense now why they call it the mid-level exception.