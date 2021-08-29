9 Ways My Fantastic Tesla Model 3 Can Be Improved

I am a Tesla fanboy with nearly 50,000 miles put on my dual-motor Model 3 Long Range in two years. I also sprang $6,000 for “Full Self Driving,” which now costs $10,000. I am a technology nerd and wanted to experience every bit of Tesla’s automation. However, I figured I would never be able to afford it later on from my retirement income. Yay! I also saved $4,000 buying it earlier. The amazing thing: My wife and I are in love with our Tesla Model 3 as much today as when we first purchased it. My wife’s favorite thing is “Dog Mode,” which she uses constantly for our small brown rescue dog. She loves the sign that says the temperature is 75 degrees, the dog is safe, and “My owner will be back soon.”