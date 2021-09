After a year without fans, marching band performances, or even Brutus roaming the sidelines, football season is about to look and feel a lot more normal this season. When the Buckeyes host Oregon on Sept. 11 in their first home game of the season, it will feel like a proper game day in Columbus for the first time since November of 2019. Fans will be tailgating, the stadium will be at capacity, and the band will once again be performing the incomparable Script Ohio in front of 100,000 strong.