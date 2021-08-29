Neighbor 2 Neighbor: Mother Teresa Outreach shows promising future

Mother Teresa Outreach fulfills a need within the community by providing non-food essential items to those in the community who need assistance. The Outreach program, which is housed at Our Lady of Mercy Parish Center, 44 Lake St., Le Roy, launched in September 2017 as a way of helping those in the community who needed items other than food. Items include, but are not limited to tooth brushes, toothpaste, floss, shampoo, deodorant, dish soap, laundry detergent, tissues, sanitary products, razors, shaving cream, soaps, toilet paper, paper towels, napkins, hair brushes, combs, hair ties, adult diapers, diapers and wipes.