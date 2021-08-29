Cancel
Music

Rammstein’s Till Lindemann Was Detained & Questioned By Authorities In Russia This Weekend Prior To A Scrapped Live Appearance

By wookubus
theprp.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRammstein frontman Till Lindemann was detained and questioned by Russian authorities this weekend ahead of his planned live appearance at the ‘Maklarin For The Motherland‘ festival in Tver, Russia. It is being reported by local news outlets that Lindemann‘s rehearsal for the festival was blocked by authorities and that he and members of his camp were taken in for questioning yesterday, August 28th.

Till Lindemann
#Detainment#Russian#The Rodina Party#The Hermitage Museum#Nft
