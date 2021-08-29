Rammstein’s Till Lindemann Was Detained & Questioned By Authorities In Russia This Weekend Prior To A Scrapped Live Appearance

It’s that time again: the dreaded travel traffic light roulette has come and gone, with the latest updates dumped unceremoniously by the Department for Transport (DfT) on Thursday evening.There was little movement this time around, and not much to get excited about within the lacklustre changes, other than the addition of Canada to the green list - welcome news for those with family there who haven’t been able to visit the UK without quarantining up until now.The DfT deigned to give six other destinations the green light too: the Azores, Denmark, Finland, Liechtenstein, Lithuania and Switzerland.Less fortunate were Thailand and...