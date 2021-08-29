Rammstein’s Till Lindemann Was Detained & Questioned By Authorities In Russia This Weekend Prior To A Scrapped Live Appearance
Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann was detained and questioned by Russian authorities this weekend ahead of his planned live appearance at the ‘Maklarin For The Motherland‘ festival in Tver, Russia. It is being reported by local news outlets that Lindemann‘s rehearsal for the festival was blocked by authorities and that he and members of his camp were taken in for questioning yesterday, August 28th.www.theprp.com
