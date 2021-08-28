Terps Defeat Hofstra 3-0, Sweep Maryland Invite

COLLEGE PARK, Md. – Maryland volleyball completed the clean sweep of the Maryland Invite as they took down Hofstra in the final game of the tournament, 3-0. Strong defense by Sydney Dowler and six emphatic kills by Sam Csire gave the Terps a quick and decisive 25-18 win in the first set. The Terps kept it rolling in the second set where they opened up a 8-0 lead en route to a 25-15 win. The third and final set was much closer but Maryland managed to hang on and upend the Pride, 25-19, clinching the tournament win.