Terps Defeat Hofstra 3-0, Sweep Maryland Invite

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLLEGE PARK, Md. – Maryland volleyball completed the clean sweep of the Maryland Invite as they took down Hofstra in the final game of the tournament, 3-0. Strong defense by Sydney Dowler and six emphatic kills by Sam Csire gave the Terps a quick and decisive 25-18 win in the first set. The Terps kept it rolling in the second set where they opened up a 8-0 lead en route to a 25-15 win. The third and final set was much closer but Maryland managed to hang on and upend the Pride, 25-19, clinching the tournament win.

