Supervisors reject sidewalk concrete bids

Jasper County Supervisor Brandon Talsma, Jasper County Maintenance Director Adam Sparks and Kaela Shoemaker, an architect with BBS Architects Engineer, discuss options for the sidewalks project moving forward after the board of supervisors rejected bids that were significantly higher than the county's original estimate. (Christopher Braunschweig)

Expensive concrete bids for the courthouse sidewalks project were rejected by the Jasper County Board of Supervisors.

Of the two bids that were opened at the meeting by Jasper County Maintenance Director Adam Sparks, the Pella-based TK Concrete, Inc. provided the lowest base bid of $339,570, a unit No. 1 price $85 per linear foot, a nit No. 2 price of $13.50 per square foot and a unit No. 3 price of $15.50.

Jasper Construction Services, Inc., of Newton, provided a base bid of $362,000, a unit No. 1 price of $75 per linear foot, a unit No. 2 price of $11 per square foot and a unit No. 3 price of $12 per square foot. Sparks was accompanied in the bid opening by Kaela Shoemaker, an architect with BBS Architects Engineers.

Estimated start time for T K Concrete was April 2022 and was projected to be done by July 1, 2022. Jasper Construction Services said it could start Nov. 1, 2022 and be completed with the project on May 27, 2022.

The sidewalk improvements project was originally estimated to be $252,080.

Because the asking prices from both contractors were “significantly” higher than the original estimate, Sparks recommended supervisors turn down both bids and try to bid again. Supervisors Brandon Talsma and Denny Carpenter both agreed they were expecting lower bids.

“I’m shocked, you know,” Carpenter said.

Sparks added, “It’s nowhere in the ball park of where we thought this was going to be.”

Especially when considering the county decided on a downsized project. Sparks said the county mainly focused on the areas where the sidewalks were damaged, might cause someone to trip or fall or were not ADA compliant. Talsma said the county will try again later this year, holding off until winter for a better price.

Online feedback from citizens questioned why the county was spending money fixing the sidewalks of the courthouse, claiming there is “nothing wrong” with them. Sparks said the biggest thing people need to understand is that a county sidewalk is different than a home sidewalk.

“If there was a tripping hazard in it, and somebody tripped on it you’re more than likely not going to get sued for it,” Sparks said. “Any crack out here that somebody falls on, unfortunately they’re looking for a check. So we have to treat this a little differently.”

Sparks reasoned he would not handle his own home sidewalk like the county is handling its courthouse sidewalks. However, the maintenance director says it’s more cost efficient to pay for new concrete than to pay the medical bills of each individual who hurts themselves on crumbling, uneven sidewalks.

“I have to take this mentality to every building,” Sparks said. “From the outside looking in, does it seem like we waste money? I guess to certain people it obviously does. But I don’t go out and just look or conjure things up that don’t actually need to be fixed and spend and waste money on them.

“If that’s what people think, then they’re just highly wrong.”

In addition to a large portion of the surrounding sidewalks and several curbs and gutters being removed, site plans for the sidewalk improvements also remove the eight concrete bunkers in the corners of the courthouse property. Maintenance reported difficulties maneuvering around them during snow removals.

