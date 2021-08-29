Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Awoniyi scores winner for Union Berlin to beat Gladbach 2-1

By CIARÁN FAHEY
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c0qXZ_0bgTgf6I00
1 of 5

BERLIN (AP) — Former Liverpool striker Taiwo Awoniyi scored a brilliant goal to help Union Berlin upset Borussia Mönchengladbach 2-1 for its first Bundesliga win of the season on Sunday.

The 24-year-old Awoniyi, whose loan move Union made permanent in the offseason, combined with Max Kruse to score what proved to be the winning goal in the 41st minute.

“I feel good, but the most important thing is the team,” said Awoniyi, who has now scored in each of Union’s opening three games. Union drew with Bayer Leverkusen 1-1, then 2-2 at Hoffenheim.

Union, which is playing in its third season in Germany’s top flight, stretched its unbeaten run at home in the Bundesliga to 18 games with the win over Gladbach.

The Köpenick-based team had five new signings in its starting lineup with Leven Öztunali, Paul Jaeckel, Rani Khedira, Genki Haraguchi and Timo Baumgartl – all signed in the offseason among others to make up for the departures of Robert Andrich, Nico Schlotterbeck, Christian Gentner, Petar Musa and Joel Pohjanpalo.

A mistake from Gladbach defender Louis Jordan Beyer led to the opening goal. Beyer lost the ball to Kruse and Haraguchi produced a pin-point cross for Niko Gießelmann to score with a header in the 22nd.

Gladbach tried to respond but was caught on a counterattack when Awoniyi surged forward. Facing three defenders, Awoniyi passed to Kruse and ran through for the weighted return, taking the ball past Yann Sommer with his first touch before slotting in with his next.

“He’s just an exceptional player,” Awoniyi said of Kruse, who was playing against his former club. The former Germany striker scored 23 goals in 66 league games for Gladbach between 2013-15.

“He has a lot of experience in the game. He knows everything he wants to do every time he has the ball,” Awoniyi said. “Once you play with him, he knows where you are, you know where he is, and I think this has helped me to learn a lot… it’s good for both of us at the moment.”

Jonas Hofmann drew a good save from Andreas Luthe in response, and Florian Neuhaus should have scored from the rebound, but he dragged his shot wide.

Gladbach didn’t look much like mounting a comeback until Hofmann scored off a rebound in injury time. Luthe had saved Laszlo Benes’ shot but couldn’t secure the ball before Hofmann got to it.

Patrick Herrmann then hit the side netting. It as close as Gladbach got to an equalizer as it slumped to its second successive defeat. Adi Hütter’s team lost 4-0 to Bayer Leverkusen last weekend.

Wolfsburg was hosting fellow Champions League participant Leipzig in the late game.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Ciarán Fahey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cfaheyAP

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

556K+
Followers
307K+
Post
262M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yann Sommer
Person
Jonas Hofmann
Person
Florian Neuhaus
Person
Joel Pohjanpalo
Person
Max Kruse
Person
Taiwo Awoniyi
Person
Adi Hütter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Union Berlin#Ap#Union#Bayer Leverkusen#K Penick#Wolfsburg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Germany
Related
MLSSanta Maria Times

Sounders score twice in final minutes to beat Crew 2-1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Xavier Arreaga and Will Bruin scored late goals about a minute apart to help the Seattle Sounders beat the defending champion Columbus Crew 2-1 on Saturday. Arreaga redirected a shot by Raúl Ruidíaz that trickled over the line in the 88th minute, and Bruin ripped a...
MLSDerrick

Arreaga, Will Bruin score late goals, Sounders beat Crew 2-1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Xavier Arreaga and Will Bruin scored late goals about a minute apart to help the Seattle Sounders beat the defending champion Columbus Crew 2-1 on Saturday. Arreaga redirected a shot by Raúl Ruidíaz that trickled over the line in the 88th minute, and Bruin ripped a...
MLSKEYT

Adrien Humou scores twice, Minnesota United beats Dynamo 2-1

HOUSTON (AP) — Adrien Humou broke a tie in the 73rd minute with his second goal of the game and Minnesota United beat Houston 2-1 on Saturday night to extend the Dynamo’s club-record winless streak to 15 games. A run off a long throw-in ended up with Ramon Abila’s heel pass to Ethan Finlay in the box and he slid it across to Humou for the easy goal. Humou had capitalized on a poorly defended set up in the 16th minute. Houston played without head coach Tad Ramos, who left the team this week because of a family medical emergency. Assistant coach Omid Namazi led the team. The Dynamo scored in the first minute when Adalberto Carrasquilla split the defense to redirect a cross from Fafa Picault.
SoccerTribal Football

Bayern Munich chief Rummenigge tells Sane: You must do better!

Bayern Munich supremo Karl-Heinz Rummenigge says Leroy Sane is still underachieving. The former Manchester City winger is now in his second season with Bayern. Rummenigge said: “The breakthrough is expected from him, he is not yet the Leroy Sané that he could be according to his talent. He is measured against Robben and Ribéry, that is, by pure world class.
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Bayern Munich complete loan deals on deadline day

While there was some deadline day madness for few top clubs in Europe, Bayern Munich had very little business to do on Tuesday. The German Champions shut the door any more incomings on Monday after clinching the signing of Marcel Sabitzer from RB Leipzig. With the incoming business done for...
Premier Leaguegoal.com

Ex-Bayern Munich defender Boateng joins Lyon on free transfer

The Germany international has signed a contract with the French outfit that will keep him at the Groupama Stadium until 2023. Former Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng has joined Lyon on a free transfer. Boateng had been without a club since leaving Bayern at the end of his contract on...
SoccerWorld Soccer Talk

Neuer, Mueller ruled out of Germany’s World Cup qualifier

Berlin (AFP) – Germany captain Manuel Neuer and forward Thomas Mueller are both injured and ruled out of Thursday’s World Cup qualifier against minnows Liechtenstein. Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno will deputise for Neuer, who sat out training all week with an ankle knock. Coach Hansi Flick is hopeful he will...
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Bayern Munich struck with injury blows in international break

The international break provides no respite to players as three games are planned over the course of the next seven days. Moreover, injuries to players are also a cause of concern for clubs. Bayern Munich has already suffered one blow as soon as the first international break started this week.
Soccergoal.com

Cyriel Dessers: Feyenoord capture Genk star on loan

The Super Eagle has been shipped to the Eredivisie side where he is expected to represent the Club on the Meuse for the 2021-22 campaign. Feyenoord have confirmed the signing of Cyriel Dessers on loan from Belgian First Division A outfit Genk. This move was necessary following the Nigeria international’s...
MLSWTOP

Rubio, Mayaka score, Rapids rally to beat Real Salt Lake 2-1

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Diego Rubio and Philip Mayaka converted headers five minutes apart in the second half in the Colorado Rapids’ 2-1 victory over Real Salt Lake on Saturday night. Mayaka scored the winner in the 71st minute, getting his head on a perfect cross from Braian Galvan.
Soccergoal.com

USMNT defender Richards returns to Hoffenheim on loan from Bayern Munich

The 21-year-old is back for a second spell with the Bundesliga outfit after starting 11 league games in his first loan stint last term. U.S. men's national team defender Chris Richards has left Bayern Munich and re-joined Hoffenheim on loan through the end of the 2021-22 season. Richards spent the...
UEFAnevermanagealone.com

Champions League Preview: Group C

Group C is the group for Champions League neutrals — Any of the teams can get a result against any other on a good day. On paper Borussia Dortmund looks best-placed to win the group, as they are the side with the highest coefficient. However, with the team still adapting to the sale of Jadon Sancho plus the style and tactics of a new manager, the other teams might think Dortmund is not as formidable as its rating suggests.
SoccerYardbarker

Lazio Sporting Director Tare: “We Would Have Liked to Sign Filip Kostic”

Lazio sporting director Igli Tare was not interested in discussing the failed attempt to sign Filip Kostic. Speaking to German media outlet Spox yesterday, the Albanian sporting director did not shed any light on the controversy surrounding the club’s failed attempts to sign Eintracht Frankfurt winger Kostic. I don’t want...
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Bayern Munich: Last Chance Saloon for Mickael Cuisance

At the start of the summer, Bayern Munich made it clear that signings after Dayot Upamecano and Omar Richards will take place only if there are departures. The club brought Sven Ulreich back to Bavaria in July after Alexander Nubel went out on loan to Monaco. There was no significant transfer activity since July as the club looked to find offers for fringe players.
SoccerTribal Football

DONE DEAL: Rayo Vallecano sign Galatasaray striker Radamel Falcao

Rayo Vallecano have snapped up Radamel Falcao from Galatasaray. Rayo was looking for a centre-forward who could guarantee goals, and Falcao has been identified as that player. He has signed a contract for two years in order to fulfil his desire to play for Colombia in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, and he will certainly get regular football in Spain.

Comments / 0

Community Policy