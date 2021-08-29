How ‘Candyman’ star Abdul-Mateen became next big name
“What time is it?” Yahya Abdul-Mateen II wondered. “I don’t know. I’ve been in this room ...” He trailed off. “It could be any time of day right now.”. The bright lights and white backdrop of his windowless room conjured a void from which Abdul-Mateen had been videoconferencing for hours. He was doing remote press for “Candyman,” a new spin on the 1992 horror film with the 35-year-old actor playing Anthony, a painter mesmerized by the urban legend of a hook-handed killer. It’s said that Candyman can be summoned by speaking his name five times into a mirror, but as Anthony goes searching for the killer, he begins to see his own haunted face staring back.lasvegassun.com
