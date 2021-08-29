The Break Presents – Capella Grey
Long before Bronx, N.Y. native Capella Grey would drop "Gyalis," the summer smash that has control of the New York City streets, he was a young church musician. He played the drums, piano, bass and more as a kid, with that background evolving into him producing music for other people near the end of his high school years. From there, Grey was writing songs and working on production for fellow artists until 2020, when he decided to release music of his own. This move birthed Yea Nah I'm Out and The QuaranTape Vibe 1., two tapes he dropped last year that set the groundwork for "Gyalis," a blend of dancehall, hip-hop and modern R&B.club937.com
