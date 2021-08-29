The Break Presents – Capella Grey

For Capella Grey, his music and New York City are pretty much synonymous. The sounds of uptown, for example, have always filtered into his musicianship, from the language he uses in his raps to the swaggering tempos he employs. The Bronx native, 26, says it was New Yorkers who championed his music so hard that it went from turntables in the club to spots on numerous Billboard charts: "They tell the DJs, 'This is what we’re rocking with all summer. Play this song. Play it again. Play it again, as a matter of fact.'" And it's the unpredictable, ever-changing brand of chaos that only New Yorkers can make look cool that defines his breakout song "Gyalis," which doesn't conform to traditional song structure, instead shaking things up before listeners get comfortable with any one moment.