Art Dirt: Time & Our Changing Perceptions About Art

By Glasstire
glasstire.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristina Rees and Brandon Zech discuss the effects that time has on our likes, dislikes, and perceptions about art. “The art that makes you uncomfortable, or that you don’t understand or that you’ve been dismissive of — that’s the stuff that can ultimately sneak up on you and become what you value the most.”

Kansas City, KSkcparent.com

All About the Arts!

Today we are lucky to have countless activities, programs, exhibits and performances at which to expose children to the arts—and just as many places to enroll them to bring out their inner artist. Those first dance classes with toddlers in tutus, first trials with instruments (recorders anyone?), field trips to the museum, concerts in the park and so much more enrich us all.
Harvard, MAharvardpress.com

Fivesparks reopens with art created in a time of pandemic

After being shuttered for a year and a half, Fivesparks is reopening Sept. 12 with a reception from 3 to 5 p.m. to launch its show “in•sight: Together, Apart.” The carefully chosen title captures the exhibit’s theme of reflections by four local artists on how their work was affected by the pandemic. Their selected pieces—photographs, paintings, and poetry—tell stories of evolution in their perspective, subject matter, medium, or style over the past months when life was changed for all of us.
InternetHello Magazine

AGT's Nightbirde shares exciting news with fans on social media

When Jane Marczewski, aka Nightbirde, made her first appearance on America's Got Talent early into the season's auditions, she instantly became a fan favorite. Her devastating exit from the show due to her failing health left many feeling emotional, but she's continued to spread the joy through her messages of hope.
Vermont StatePosted by
sevendaysvt

Page 32: Short Takes on Five Vermont Books

Seven Days writers can't possibly read, much less review, all the books that arrive in a steady stream by post, email and, in one memorable case, a sleuth of black bears. So this monthly feature is our way of introducing you to a handful of books by Vermont authors. To do that, we contextualize each book and quote a single representative sentence from, yes, page 32. If we got sucked in and read past that page, we'll tell you why.
Everett, WAHeraldNet

Delta Art Experience beholds a changing Everett neighborhood

EVERETT — Children and adults grabbed spray cans from a table and unloaded them on a pair of canvas sheets strung up Sunday afternoon in the covered picnic area at Henry M. Jackson Park. Those sheets became a community mural, with Pac-Man chomping his way to a profile of Spider-Man;...
Savannah, GASavannah Morning News

Savannah art galleries: Space between subjective perception, objective reality

Looking for art in the Savannah area? Go no further. Here's our list of exhibitions, galleries and museums. “Simulacra - A National Juried Art Exhibition”: Sept. 2-19, The Gallery at Sulfur Studios, 2301 Bull St. Opening reception 5-9 p.m. Sept. 3; artist spotlight via IG Live 2 p.m. Sept. 11, Facebook Event - https://fb.me/e/WTMIrIdl.
Worldwomenfitness.net

Mayling Ng: Exceptionally Talented Martial Arts Expert and Actress “Hong Kong to Hollywood Story”

Mayling Ng is ready to kick it into high gear – with her black belt in Martial Arts, fitness championships representing Singapore (it’s been Msaid she could bench press Arnold Schwarzenegger), and several noteworthy acting projects on the horizon. Mayling will soon be starring in the DC Comics and Warner Bros. Pictures’ superhero action adventure film “The Suicide Squad,” premiering in theaters on August 6th. From writer/director James Gunn, the film features a collection of the most degenerate delinquents in the DC lineup. Mayling plays ‘Mongal,’ the daughter of the Ruler of War world ‘Mongul the Elder’. Mongal is a malevolent, muscular alien with orange skin who doesn’t play well with others — Harley Quinn in particular. She stars alongside the A-list cast of Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Taika Waitti, Pete Davidson, Nathan Fillion, Storm Reid, and many more!
Portland, MEmainebiz.biz

In 'design' of the times, Maine College of Art unveils name change, possible expansion

The Maine College of Art on Tuesday unveiled a name change and a strategic plan that envisions expanding the school's physical footprint in Portland. As of Tuesday, the academy founded as the Portland School of Art in 1882 calls itself the Maine College of Art & Design. While design has been part of the curriculum for over a century, the new moniker is a nod to the fact that 60% of today's students are pursuing design careers.
Creston, IACreston News Advertiser

Public art: A catalyst for connection, change

It’s been nearly a year and a half since Creston Community High School art teacher Bailey Fry-Schormeier and her former student, Tatelyn Schultz, first approached Creston City Council for permission to paint wildlife murals on two city-owned walls. Now, the Mentor Mural Mashup program, Fry-Schnormeier and Creston Arts are the recipients of a prestigious national award from the National Academy of Design – the Abbey Mural Prize – and a $10,000 gift.
Saugatuck, MIwmuk.org

Art Beat: The Art Barn

Between the town of Fennville and the art community of Saugatuck, Michigan, is a barn that dates back to the 1880’s. You won’t find livestock there. You will find a world of color as you pull up. Inside and out, the old barn is filled with art projects in the...
Chicago, ILHyperallergic

The Art of Not Communicating

CHICAGO — Can abstraction be a language? If you put the question to Caroline Kent, whose exhibition Victoria/Veronica: Making Room occupies two rooms at Chicago’s Museum of Contemporary Art (part of the MCA’s Chicago Works series), I imagine her answer would be something like “almost.” The show — which combines wood sculpture, repurposed furniture, abstract paintings, mixed media works, and the negative space of shaped recesses in the gallery walls — takes the elusiveness of communication as its theme.
Politicscityweekly.net

In-Person Arts

In the fall of 2020, when Aimée Dunsmore was announced as the new director of the Utah Arts Festival, taking over for retiring long-time director Lisa Sewell, Dunsmore acknowledged to City Weekly that there was probably something a little crazy about taking over an arts organization in the middle of a pandemic. So what does that decision look like now, with nearly a year in the rearview mirror?
Wichita, KSwichitaonthecheap.com

Art Together at Mark Arts

Art Together is a free recurring event that happens every second Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Mary R. Koch Arts Center (MarkArts). The next event is Saturday, September 11, 2021 in partnership with the Wichita Asian Association. Here are all the details:. Draw inspiration from the skies...
Carlsbad, NMglasstire.com

Icons and Symbols of the Borderland: El Paso’s JUNTOS Art Association in Carlsbad

As a last hurrah for the 2021 summer art season, my daughter and I drove to Carlsbad, New Mexico to visit Icons and Symbols of the Borderland, Art from the US-Mexico Crossroads at the Carlsbad Museum and Art Center. The show, curated by Diana Molina, consists of work from El Paso art group JUNTOS Art Association, and is divided into four rooms with the themes Environment, La Frontera, Comida y Bebida, and Sacred and Profane. The roster includes some of my favorite Texas artists — Alejandro Macias! Benito Huerta! César Martinez! (And upon viewing Icons, many more to add to that list.) Beyond the killer line up, I was immediately taken by the exhibition’s layout, material variety, and exciting work. I’m still mulling over Icons, and will make sure to return to this space for future exhibitions.

