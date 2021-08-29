Ida Will Rank with the Strongest Hurricanes Ever to Hit Louisiana, Perhaps the Strongest

Generally speaking, tornadoes aren't a common occurrence in New York state. Lately in Central New York they feel common, but overall, they really aren't that common. Tornados do still happen. With that, we have seen a few major tornadoes in New York since the 1970s. New York state has been pretty lucky on the fact that it has never seen an EF5 tornado. An EF5 is the strongest and most violent tornadoes, with wind speeds greater than 200 miles per hour. New York has seen a few F4 tornadoes, however.