Louisiana State

Ida Will Rank with the Strongest Hurricanes Ever to Hit Louisiana, Perhaps the Strongest

By Bill Murray
alabamawx.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt looks like Ida will make landfall with a central pressure of 933 mb and max winds of 150 mph. If you remove Camille from the mix, which grazed the Mouth of the Mississippi on its way to a landfall on the Mississippi Coast, Ida may end up with the highest winds recorded in a Louisiana hurricane. And if you discount Katrina’s lowest pressure, which was disproportionate to its winds at that point in its lifetime, Ida may notch the lowest landfall pressure as well.

