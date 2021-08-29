Cancel
20-Minute Upper-Body Strength-Training Workout With Weights

By Genevieve Farrell
PopSugar
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin fitness and mindset coach Victoria Brown for the ultimate upper-body workout. This session kicks off with a full-body warmup before leading into an upper-body-focused circuit you'll repeat three times. You'll work your arms through five exercises like squat to overhead press, lateral raise, and triceps extension to target your biceps, triceps, and shoulders. Grab a pair of medium dumbbells — Victoria is using eight-pound dumbbells — and get ready to feel strong as you sculpt your arms!

