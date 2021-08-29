20-Minute Upper-Body Strength-Training Workout With Weights

No matter how much I work out, I have resigned myself to the fact that my booty will never resemble a peach, apple, or anything likewise round and juicy. But that doesn't stop me from burning out my backside as many days a week as possible, because the benefits are bountiful and have little to do with aesthetics. To help you reap them, Brian Spencer of East River Pilates has designed a 10-minute standing glute workout for the latest episode of Good Moves that is efficient AF, which means it can be practiced regularly no matter how "soooooo busy" you are.