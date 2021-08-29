Cancel
NFL

Courtland Sutton Gets Back Into A Groove With First Game Back: ‘Definitely A Blessing’

cbslocal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER (CBS4) – The Broncos final preseason game featured Courtland Sutton returning to game action for the first time since Week 2 of the 2020 season when he suffered a season-ending ACL tear. Heading into the game, Sutton said his goal was to “go out and play fast and just...

denver.cbslocal.com

Von Miller
#Groove#Teddy Bridgewater#American Football#Broncos Country
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL
Instagram
Football
Sports
NFLMile High Report

Paton’s Spaces: The 2021 Broncos could be special

Now that we’re on the doorstep of the 2021 season, it’s time to take one last long look at the roster George Paton assembled in his first offseason as general manager. The hope is my notes below help to fill in the gaps on some of the lesser known additions as well as where my expectations lie with each group. I’ll admit this is easily the most optimistic I’ve felt about the Broncos’ playoff chances since I began writing for Mile High Report.
NFLCBS Sports

Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Will play this week or next

Sutton (knee) said he will play in one of the Broncos' remaining two preseason games, Nick Kosmider of The Athletic reports. "We're still taking about it," Sutton said Thursday. "Figuring which one we want to do, but definitely going to play in one of them." Either way, Sutton is on...
NFLnumberfire.com

Denver's Courtland Sutton (knee) not expected to play with 'pitch count' in Week 1

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (knee) does not see himself playing with a snap restriction during Week One's regular season contest against the New York Giants. While Sutton is eager to test his knee first in this week's preseason game, the 25-year old is confident he will not play under any notable restrictions in the regular season. “I’m going to play as much as they allow me to play," said the Denver wideout when asked about his recovery from his ACL injury. "I don’t have a pitch count for myself. I don’t plan on playing only 30 plays.”
NFLDenver Post

Broncos Mailbag: Will Courtland Sutton be the No. 1 receiver when the season starts?

Denver Post Broncos writer Ryan O’Halloran posts his Broncos Mailbag periodically during the season. Submit questions to Ryan here. What is the latest on Courtland Sutton? I haven’t heard much about his rehabilitation and am wondering where exactly he fits into the offense. Is he the No. 1 receiver and Jerry Jeudy No. 2, or the other way around?
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Courtland Sutton’s fantasy outlook and projection for 2021

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton was touted as a breakout candidate heading into the 2020 season, but his fantasy football outlook was derailed early on due to a shoulder injury and season-ending ACL tear. Is Sutton a value at his current ADP playing opposite explosive second-year receiver Jerry Jeudy?
NFLUSA Today

Broncos WR Courtland Sutton has a 'confidence boost' after preseason TD

After missing 15 games last season with a knee injury, Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton made his return to the field in the team’s preseason finale on Saturday and he looked sharp. Sutton caught two passes for 27 yards and a touchdown in Denver’s 17-12 win over the Los...
NFLDenver Post

Broncos believe Courtland Sutton’s performance in preseason finale a “promising” sign wideout has returned to Pro Bowl form

In two plays Saturday night, Courtland Sutton squelched whatever worries remained about his surgically repaired left knee. Playing in his first game since tearing his ACL last September, Sutton had two catches for 27 yards in the Broncos’ preseason finale against the Rams at Empower Field. One reception was for 19 yards, and the other was a diving 8-yard touchdown catch in the 17-12 win.
NFLmilehighsports.com

Courtland Sutton looks special in his return to the Broncos

It had been 343 days since Courtland Sutton had been on a football field for the Denver Broncos. Saturday evening, the 2019 Broncos’ Pro-Bowler returned from a year-long absence. His return from an ACL tear was impressive in a limited sample size. The outcome of the game was highlighted by...
NFLDenver Post

Broncos Stock Report: Courtland Sutton, Trinity Benson have stand-out performances

In his first action last since September’s torn ACL, Sutton caught a 19-yard pass from quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to convert a third-and-7 and ended the starters’ final drive with an eight-yard touchdown. Sutton looked good running his routes and appears ready for Week 1. TE Albert Okwuegbunam. Playing his first...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers sign surprise cut off waiver wire

The Green Bay Packers are bringing back a surprise cut from yesterday. Today, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero announced that the Packers have re-signed quarterback Kurt Benkert to their practice squad. Originally, Pelissero mentioned that the Packers planned to bring Benkert back if he wasn’t claimed. Luckily, the former Virginia quarterback...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Make Cam Newton the QB2 in 2021

In 2020, we all witnessed the horror show of the Dallas Cowboys not having a competent backup quarterback-let alone not having franchise quarterback Dak Prescott playing under center. The Cowboys backup quarterbacks’ horror show was so bad that it nearly rivaled the Cowboys’ putrid 31st ranked defense. Hey, they were...

