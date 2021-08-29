Cancel
New Orleans, LA

Hurricane Ida, 'extremely dangerous' Category 4 storm, to hit New Orleans on Katrina anniversary

fox5dc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHurricane Ida, which strengthened rapidly into a Category 4 storm overnight, is expected to hit New Orleans Sunday on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina. The "extremely dangerous" hurricane's maximum sustained winds have intensified to 150 mph, and it is expected to reach landfall late this morning or this afternoon, according to the National Hurricane Center. The northern eyewall is approaching the coast, the NHC said in a 9 a.m. CDT update.

