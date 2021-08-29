Hurricane Ida, 'extremely dangerous' Category 4 storm, to hit New Orleans on Katrina anniversary

Hurricane Ida, which strengthened rapidly into a Category 4 storm overnight, is expected to hit New Orleans Sunday on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina. The "extremely dangerous" hurricane's maximum sustained winds have intensified to 150 mph, and it is expected to reach landfall late this morning or this afternoon, according to the National Hurricane Center. The northern eyewall is approaching the coast, the NHC said in a 9 a.m. CDT update.