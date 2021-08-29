Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley: How to watch PPV live stream, fight card, ring walk time
It’s another Jake Paul fight night in the boxing ring. Tonight (Aug. 29) from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, the social media star Paul (3-0, 3 KOs) will welcome yet another former MMA champion into the boxing world. Last time it was Ben Askren, this time it’s Tyron Woodley, who won welterweight titles in Strikeforce and the UFC. Unlike Askren, Woodley can actually strike even if he’s not known as an elite boxer for MMA. His power is something Paul hasn’t had to deal with at all in his three pro bouts.www.bloodyelbow.com
Comments / 0