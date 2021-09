ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - On the grounds of the Minnesota State Capitol, crews are hard at work setting the stage for what is expected to be a weekend of hope and healing. Sammy Wanyonyi says more than 100 different countries are represented in the Twin Cities, each with an identity of their own. He organized the Merge Twin Cities: Celebrating the Nations Festival. The event will have tents showcasing different cultures, ethnic food trucks, and musical performances by Christian artists like Chandler Moore, Tasha Cobbs Leonard and KB.