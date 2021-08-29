Columbus officer fires weapon in East Side park while responding to report of gunfire

A Columbus police officer responding to a report of gunfire Saturday evening at a city park on the East Side fired her own weapon at a male suspect. Two men had reportedly been arguing with each other before one of them fired at least one round at the other shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday at Nafzger Park on Noe Bixby Road. A female police officer working special duty in the area responded to the disturbance and fired at least once at the man wielding the gun, said Sgt. James Fuqua, spokesman for the Columbus Division of Police.