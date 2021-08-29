Cowboys' Dak Prescott: On track for Week 1
Cowboys president Jerry Jones relayed Sunday that Prescott (shoulder) is "good to go" for the start of the regular season, Rob Phillips of the team's official site reports. Though Prescott won't play in Sunday's preseason finale against the Jaguars, per Jane Slater of NFL Network, the QB isn't expected to be on a pitch count going forward. Jones also noted that Dallas' franchise signal-caller "really turned it loose" during recent practices" and "was none the worse for it."www.cbssports.com
