Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Tests positive for COVID-19

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSyndergaard (elbow) tested positive for COVID-19 and won't make his scheduled rehab appearance with High-A Brooklyn on Sunday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports. Syndergaard was poised to make his second rehab outing and cover one-plus innings, but his rehab program will instead be stalled following the positive test. The right-hander, who also turns 29 years old Sunday, likely won't be able to return from the injured list until at least mid-September since he'll still need more appearances after clearing the health and safety protocols. According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, Syndergaard is fully vaccinated, which will hopefully help mitigate the effects of any symptoms he might be experiencing.

