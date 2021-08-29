Seahawks' Robert Nkemdiche: Out at least a week

Coach Pete Carroll said Nkemdiche will be out about a week after tweaking something Thursday, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports. Nkemdiche has only played in two games since he notched 4.5 sacks in 10 contests with Arizona in 2018. The 26-year-old suffered a torn ACL in 2019 and wasn't on a roster during the 2020 campaign. He started training camp dealing with a groin injury, but it is unclear if that is what is currently ailing him. If he is unable to go by Week 1, expect Rasheem Green or Darrell Taylor to see increased work at the start of the season.