Phillies' Nick Maton: Brought up from Triple-A

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

The Phillies recalled Maton from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Sunday. Philadelphia will bring up Maton from the minors to give the team an extra body in the infield after Didi Gregorius was placed on the paternity list Sunday. Freddy Galvis will step in at shortstop for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks and will likely serve as the primary option at the position while Gregorius is away from the team for up to the next three days, so Maton will presumably be limited to a bench role.

www.cbssports.com

