Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Fades into bench role

Jason Heyward is having the worst year of his career. It’s strange, actually — after a rising OPS and OPS+ for four straight years from 2017-20, Heyward’s performance has really gone in the tank. He’s currently hitting .198./271/.322, all career lows, and though he’s still relatively young (turns 32 next week), he seems to have lost a step defensively and his arm doesn’t appear to be what it used to.