Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Fades into bench role

 5 days ago

DeJong remains out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates. DeJong will sit for the fourth straight contest, and his status as a backup player was likely sealed in Saturday's 13-0 win, when Edmundo Sosa went 4-for-6 with two triples and five RBI. Sosa had earned the everyday role at shortstop while providing a 1.032 OPS in August even before Saturday's big performance, a stark contrast from the .690 mark DeJong has provided on the month.

