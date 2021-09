The scores the Milwaukee Brewers grabbed in the first two innings of Monday’s 3-1 win over the San Francisco Giants was all Milwaukee needed. The Brewers scored one run in each of the first two innings. The first inning score was on an Omar Narvaez RBI single that scored Christian Yelich. The winning pitcher, Corbin Burnes, also got an RBI single that brought Jace Peterson across the plate to make the game 2-0. The Giants scored in the bottom of the seventh to make the game 2-1, but Milwaukee answered in the next half inning on a Luis Urias sac fly which scored Omar Narvaez.