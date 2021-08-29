Cancel
MLB

Max Kepler not in Twins' Sunday lineup

By Sean Montiel
numberfire.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinnesota Twins outfielder Max Kepler is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Kepler is being replaced in right field by Rob Refsnyder against Brewers starter Aaron Ashby. In 386 plate appearances this season, Kepler has a .209 batting average with a .733 OPS, 16 home runs,...

Max Kepler
Rob Refsnyder
#The Milwaukee Brewers
Milwaukee Brewers
Minnesota Twins
MLB
Sports
Baseball
