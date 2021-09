MINNEAPOLIS -- So often this season, pitching struggles from faces old and new have been the cause of the Twins’ downfall on any given night. That was not the case Tuesday. John Gant tossed his first walk-free start of the season and Tyler Duffey gave Minnesota a huge escape in the seventh inning, emerging unscathed from a bases-loaded, none-out jam. But the Twins’ struggles to capitalize on scoring opportunities carried to the end of a 3-1 loss to the Cubs in the first of a two-game set at Target Field.