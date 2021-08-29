Cancel
MLB

Milwaukee's Lorenzo Cain receives Sunday off

By Matt Lo
numberfire.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMilwaukee Brewers outfielder Lorenzo Cain is not starting in Sunday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Cain will sit on Sunday afternoon after Jackie Bradley Jr. was picked as Milwaukee's first-string center fielder. Per Baseball Savant on 152 batted balls this season, Cain has produced a 3.9% barrel rate and a...

