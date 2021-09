Six pitchers combined on a shutout as Honolulu defeated South Dakota 5-0 today to finish in third place at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa. Kekoa Payanal doubled, homered and drove in two runs to lead Honolulu, which finished 4-1 in the tournament with the only loss coming to Taylor, Mich., on Saturday in the championship game of the Hank Aaron bracket.