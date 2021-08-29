Cancel
Anacortes, WA

Swirls and sun

anacortestoday.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInside looking up. Public art at The Depot in downtown Anacortes, May 2007. A fourth generation Skagit County native who was moved kicking and screaming from this island community in 1960. I finally reclaimed an Anacortes address in 1980, and I have been in constant celebration of my return since that time. Many of us who call Anacortes home love Fidalgo Island for its natural assets: among them are rugged beaches, pristine lakes, thousands of acres of forestland and some awesome views of the Skagit Valley and surrounding islands. Another element of my love affair with this community is its people, both natives and immigrants. They will “star” in many of my journal entries.

www.anacortestoday.com

