What We Do in the Shadows Season 3 Preview: Nandor, King of Flirting
When we last checked in with Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Colin (Mark Proksch), and familiar/vampire killer Guillermo (Harvey Guillén), Kristen Schaal's The Guide had introduced our fivesome to the Cloak of Duplication- one of the perks of being the news heads of the Vampire Council. And without missing a non-heartbeat, Nandor found an important use for it. Improving his love life. In the following teaser for FX's What We Do in the Shadows, viewers get a chance to see Nandor in action as he attempts 2021 flirting with his gym's manager- the apple of his cold, dead eye.bleedingcool.com
